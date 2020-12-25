Head-on collision in Laie leaves 3 adults, 1 minor in serious condition

File – Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision in the Hau’ula/Laie area around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24, that left three adults and one minor in serious condition.

LAIE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision in the Hau’ula/Laie area around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24, that left three adults and one minor in serious condition.

Officials said a 48-year-old male, 48-year-old female, 60-year-old female and 6-year-old female were all treated and brought to a trauma facility in serious condition.

EMS dispatched three ambulances to 550271 Kamehameha Hwy. and set up a triage unit before transporting the patients to the hospital.

Significant damage was noted to both vehicles involved in the collision but it is unknown if speeding was a factor, officials said.