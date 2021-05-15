Head-on collision in Haleʻiwa hospitalizes 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A head-on collision in Haleʻiwa hospitalized three people on Saturday, May 15, according to Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. Saturday on Kamehameha Highway near Uppers Beach Park.

EMS officials say a man and woman in their 30s and a woman in her 20s were all brought to a trauma hospital in serious condition due to the collision.

A fourth patient, a man in his 20s, refused treatment.