HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men were hospitalized after a head-on collision near Kunia Drive and Kunia Road on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said, an 18-year-old male was brought to a trauma hospital in serious condition and a 63-year-old male was transported in stable condition.

The collision occurred around 6:02 p.m., according to EMS officials.