‘He violated our home,’ says family that came home to find stranger living there

HONOLULU (KHON2) — James and Brittany Campbell say they had gone for the week to visit family on the mainland and when they returned, they got the surprise of their lives.

“Got to the front door and when I got there there was a stranger at the door,” said James Campbell. “I yelled at him to get out of the house, get out of the house.”

James said he was able to convince the man to come out and watched him before police arrived on the scene.

However, it wasn’t until the man was arrested that they found out the true extent of the damage.

The man had made strange concoctions in the kitchens, items were thrown about, and bodily fluids were all over the furniture.

“Everything was torn apart… things were put out on display and kind of organized but chaotic at the same time,” said James.

But they say what’s even more disturbing are the notes he left for them on the counters and on their computer. The notes describe turning the family from “omnivores” to “ezequiels,” and mentioned surgery.

“It was strange and he wrote about wanting to perform surgeries on us and transform us and stuff like that,” said Brittany.

They had even found knives around their bed as if preparing for a surgical procedure. He had also written diary entries about each of the family members, which makes the family believe he had been watching them for some time.

“He violated – he violated our family, he violated our home,” said Brittany Campbell.

The stranger in their home, Ezequiel Zayas, was charged with burglary, but a judge allowed him to be put on supervised release while he awaits trial.

“Its terrifying. It’s terrifying that he’s out,” said James. “This seems like somebody that needs help. Him being released back into the streets under supervised release seems inapropriate. Someone like this needs needs some mental health care”

Brittany Campbell adds, “I’d like for due process and I’d like to see this through and make sure it doesn’t just get dropped and swept under the rug.”

Zayas’s trial date has been set for November 25th.