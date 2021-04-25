He-Man competition heats up as 2 former winners face off

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Slim’s Power Tools held its 28th annual He-Man competition on Sunday, April 25.

The lumberjack-style event is a demonstration of the advantages of power tools over hand tools.

This year’s battle pitted two past winners against each other for a chance to win money for their favorite charity.

“When you finish with the brace (hand) drill, once you get through the wood, that’s the most satisfying part,” said Corey Rosa, one of the competitors.

“It’s fun to me, challenging, and just give it all, putting it all on the line, pray to God, come out on top,” added Kaleo Ah Sam.

Rosa won three of the four events, raising $1,500 and Sam raised $500. Both men chose the same charity: The American Diabetes Association.