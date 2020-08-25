Heʻeia Fishpond restoration and research to continue with UH assistance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — To improve the water quality in He‘eia Fishpond and surrounding coastal areas, the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program (Hawaiʻi Sea Grant) is leading a two-year project to remove invasive mangrove and hau (lowland tree) in the area.

Hawai’i Sea Grant is partnering with Paepae o Heʻeia, Hui Kū Maoli Ola and Nā Kilo Honua o Heʻeia to install bioretention basins around the fishpond.

The University of Hawaii says that bioretention basins have been shown to reduce polluted runoff by up to 90 percent. The two bioretention basin installations for this project will be strategically placed in front of storm drain outlets that feed into He‘eia Fishpond. Hawai’i Sea Grant hopes this placement will allow stormwater to collect, settle, then infiltrate into the ground slowly, reducing direct impacts to the fishpond.

Two UH Mānoa students in the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology’s marine biology graduate program will focus on water quality monitoring as part of the project. Student’s Becca Lensing and Hoaka Thomas will monitor concentrations of nutrient pollutants, sediment, microbial contaminants and flow rate in the fishpond.

“The research we’re doing, in partnership with the Department of Health and Paepae o He’eia, is really exciting,” Lensing noted.

