HDOT warns public of an email phishing scam, “Do not click on it, delete it”

A snapshot of what the email looks like. Courtesy of HDOT.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation (HDOT) sent a tweet alert on Friday, warning the public of an email scam that asks people for their social security and license plate numbers.

According to HDOT, a phishing link was sent out on an email from profileinfos@hat.kr that stated “You have an incomplete Hawaii DMV contact information on your Hawaii Department of Motor Vehicle. You are required to update your Hawaii DMV profile.”

HDOT said “Do not click on the links within. Delete it immediately.”

In Hawaii, motor vehicle registration and licensing is conducted by the Counties. DMV information would not be solicited over email, according to HDOT.

HDOT also pointed out that normally, your County DMV would send an individualized letter or call you, the registered owner directly to request any information.