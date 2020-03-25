HDOT to temporarily stop special use lanes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In accordance with Governor Ige’s Stay at Home and Work from Home orders and considering the decreased volumes on Hawaii roads, the Hawaii Department of Transportation Highways Division will be suspending operation of the State’s special use lanes beginning Wednesday, March 25.

Special use lanes are contraflow or High Occupancy Vehicles (HOV) lanes designed to reduce congestion by adding capacity or encouraging carpooling. A statewide list of the special use lanes on state highways can be found, here.

HDOT initially announced that these lanes would remain in operation in a news release on the closure of its public offices on March 19. We initially planned to keep these services ongoing during the COVID-19 emergency to support those that use the lanes as well as the contractors operating these lanes.

During the suspension of special use lane operations, the Zipper lane contractor on Oahu will be performing maintenance on the Zip mobile and barrier that may require intermittent closures of the H-1 westbound lanes used for the Zipper lane.

HDOT Highways remains committed to maintaining and improving the highways system during the COVID-19 emergency.