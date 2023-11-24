LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced that the Lihue Airport parking lot is full.

At this time, HDOT said that vehicles are being allowed into parking on a one-by-one basis as parking stalls become available.

This is expected throughout the weekend according to HDOT.

Those coming to the airport for departures are advised by HDOT to seek transportation that can drop them off at the airport.