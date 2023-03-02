A photo shows the lounge in Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Aug. 22, 2018 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Mario Tama via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport had a surprise for travelers Thursday, March 2.

The baggage handling systems were down at ticketing lobbies seven and eight in terminal two.

The Hawai’i Department of Transportation said that the issues were due to contractor work being done to install uninterrupted power centers for a new baggage handling system.

Airport officials said that the repairs would be going throughout the day.

DOT released a statement:

“The Hawaii Department of Transportation had a contractor working this morning on splicing into a 5KV line to install uninterrupted power centers (UPCs) for a new baggage handling system (BHS). The contractor was doing a test run to make sure all circuits were off and safe for the work to proceed when it is scheduled to take place. When the power was switched back on, approximately 72 variable frequency drives (VFDs) failed, affecting baggage handling systems in Lobbies 5, 7 and 8. The contractor is in the process of bringing in new VFDs for replacement.”

Officials said that crews worked to restore the systems. This afternoon, they said lobby five is fully operational. Meanwhile, lobbies seven and eight have main line breaks back in operation and that the system should be fully functional by tomorrow, March 3.

Officials also said that there was minimal impact to travelers during this installation process. There were no flight delays, and airlines were able to use other lobby luggage handling systems as needed.