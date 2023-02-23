HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation, Honolulu Police Department and Freeway Service Patrol is reminding drivers about the Move Over Law to protect our first responders.

According to HDOT, on Sunday night, Feb. 19, an HPD officer was critically injured when a car veered into him.

As a result, he was pinned against a parked vehicle while he was assisting at the scene of an earlier collision.

Drivers are asked to use caution when approaching any emergency vehicle with its lights on.

“Our first responders are at great risk when responding to a crash scene, or a disabled car, they have no protection when they are outside their vehicle and standing alongside the roadway,” said Ed Sniffen, HDOT Director.

“It’s critical that we watch out for them, just like they’re watching out for us.” Ed Sniffen, HDOT Director

This law applies to tow truck drivers, Freeway Service Patrol employees, emergency medical technicians, firefighters and police officers.

“Drivers should be vigilant at all times and especially when approaching a scene with emergency vehicles. Move over to the next lane whenever possible. If you can’t move over, please slow down. Let’s keep all of our first responders and tow truck drivers safe while they do their jobs,” said HPD Chief Joe Logan.

Move Over Law was enacted in 2012. For more information, click here.