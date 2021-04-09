HDOT releases list of 10 intersections to be considered for red light camera pilot program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The red light camera pilot program is moving ahead. So far the State Department of Transportation has identified ten intersections where the cameras could be set up.

Residents say running red lights has become a persistent problem at certain intersections, including along Vineyard Boulevard.

“I’ve seen many vehicles pass through red lights or speeding through many times walking… especially at night,” said Nuuanu resident Jude Caspino-Beauford.

“At least two to three times a week, when we’re walking to the store, I’ll see somebody running them hoping the light won’t change,” said Jack Isbell, another resident.

Here is the full list of intersections that are being considered. These are the ten on the list:

Beretania St and Piikoi St

Kapiolani Blvd and Kamakee St

Vineyard Blvd and Palama St

Vineyard Blvd and Pali Hwy

N. King St. and Beretania St

King St. and Ward Ave.

Vineyard Blvd and Liliha St

Pali Hwy and School St

Likelike Hwy and School St

King St and River St

There are also our alternative sites being considered:

King St and Kohou St.

McCully St and Algaroba St.

King St and Middle St

Vineyard Blvd and Nuuanu Ave.

The Department of Transportation said this list is is pending vendor selection and additional engineering review to determine if alternative solutions to increase safety can be applied.

Residents say the proposed locations are a good start.

“I did see an accident right in front of me on the (Pali Hwy. and Vineyard Blvd. intersection),” said Caspino-Beauford. “I was walking by, I saw a vehicle coming down the Pali and the other one crossing over. The white vehicle coming down the pali ran the red light. They had a head on collision right on the side, the passenger side of the vehicle spun out right in front of me.”

He and others say they hope that the cameras will deter drivers from running the red light.

“If people know that the cameras are there, ” Brianna Vides, Makiki resident said. “They acknowledge. They don’t want to actually get the ticket, then they’ll be a lot safer when they’re driving around.”

“All the evidence from other jurisdictions is that they work,” said Sen. Kharl Rhoads, who represents Nuuanu, Downtown and Chinatown. “It does save lives, and probably more importantly than actually getting tickets to people they just remind people to not try to cut it close.”

If it works out, Rhoads said he is a proponent of expanding the program across the island.

“If you go over to the windward side there certainly are certainly traffic signals over there that I carry up intersections over there that I can think of that would benefit from it too,” said Rhoads. “Where the highways really wide. The same kind of problems where people are running, going really late on the left turn signals.”

If the ten sites are approved, the Department of Transportation said it is looking at starting the pilot program in late summer.