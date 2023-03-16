Long lines were seen at Lihue Airport on June 22, 2022. (Courtesy: Hawaii Department of Transportation)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation has announced that the Lihue Airport on Kauai parking lot is full as of Thursday, March 16.

HDOT has implemented a one-in/one-out policy.

Travelers are advised to get dropped off if they are traveling out of Lihue Airport.

The Big Island is also seeing delays after one of two security checkpoint lanes went down.

According to the HDOT, the incident happened at around 4 p.m. Travelers with flights at 6:15 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. are advised to arrive an hour and a half early.

Repairs to the security checkpoint lane is underway.