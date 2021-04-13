HDOT informs Kauai residents of smoke testing scheduled for Hanalei Hill landslide project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Smoke testing is scheduled for Thursday, April 15, on the water tunnel that was exposed by last month’s landslide on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) near the intersection of Hanalei Plantation Road.

The smoke testing is being done to help locate the entrance(s) to the tunnel.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) said large quantities of smoke, which is non-toxic and odorless, will be blown into the tunnel by jet fans to force smoke out of any upstream entrance(s).

Drones will be flown during the test to assist with spotting smoke exiting the tunnel.

Kauai residents who see smoke during the testing operation is asked to call (808) 220-4226.

Once the water source(s) feeding the tunnel is found, work to cut off the water source will take place to improve the stability of the highway, HDOT said in a news release.

All work is weather permitting and will not affect the scheduled access on Kuhio Hwy. at Hanalei Hill.

