HDOT closing Kalanianaole Highway for film production starting Feb. 2

File – Map of the scheduled road closure of Kalanianaole Highway between Hanauma Bay Road and the Halona Blowhole Lookout starting on Tuesday, Feb. 2, through Tuesday, Feb. 9.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying Oahu motorists of a scheduled full closure of Kalanianaole Highway between Hanauma Bay Road and the Halona Blowhole Lookout starting on Tuesday, Feb. 2, through Tuesday, Feb. 9, for filming.

The Highway will be closed in both directions from 4 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. the next morning. The road will be open for most of the day on Saturday, Feb. 6, and filming will not take place on Sunday, Feb. 7.

A full list of closure hours provided by HDOT is below:

Tuesday, Feb. 2: 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3: 12 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

12 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4: 12 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

12 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5: 12 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

12 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6: 12 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

12 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7: No closure

No closure Monday, Feb. 8: 4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

4 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9: 12 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Traffic will be rerouted to Lunalino Home Road, Hawaii Kai Drive and Kealahou Street during working hours.

Hanauma Bay and the Koko Head Shooting Complex will be accessible for road users during the closures from Wednesday, Feb. 3, through Friday, Feb. 5. Sandy Beach Park access will not be restricted, according to HDOT.

Preparation work on the shoulder of Kalanianaole Highway will begin on Thursday, Jan. 28, and run through Monday, Feb. 1, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lanes will remain open while film crews prepare and police along with Safety Systems will assist with safety procedures.

Special duty officers will assist with directing traffic and electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure.

The film production agreed to conduct in-kind maintenance work — such as landscaping and shoulder clearing– in consideration for use of the roadway.