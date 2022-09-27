HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation is asking the public to take a carpool survey to improve rideshare tools for Hawaii drivers.

Those who take the survey will be entered in a drawing for a $25 Zippy’s gift card, government employees are excluded, according to HDOT.

HDOT said survey responses should be submitted by Monday, Oct. 31.

Drivers are encouraged to carpool, use rideshare and drive in the High Occupancy Vehicle lanes to save money and time, according to officials.

Click here to take the survey.

To find someone with a similar commute as you, you can look at the rideshare website and for those who are interested in private carpool services or even starting your own, you can visit this site.