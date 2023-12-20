HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) and U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii announced progress in negotiations for a new long-term lease at Kawaihāpai Airfield, formerly known as Dillingham Airfield.

The current lease between HDOT and the Army expires on July 5, 2024. A new lease would ensure the availability of the airfield for commercial activities.

HDOT outlined three conditions in which the state would continue the lease back in July, which includes a 50-year lease term, a guarantee from the Army that HDOT would receive freedom to operate the airfield, and “to resolve oversight and management of the existing water system,” according to a press release.

The aforementioned issues have prevented HDOT from getting federal grants for Kawaihāpai and have cost the state over $1 million a year.

Local commanders are allowed to approve five-year leases, but because a 50-year deal is being pursued, the Army needed approval from the nation’s capital in Washington, D.C.

“Gaining approval on a 50-year lease term is a big advancement in our ongoing negotiation for a new lease,” said HDOT director Ed Sniffen said in a press release. “A long-term lease will allow HDOT to develop a master plan for Kawaihāpai Airfield, apply for and receive Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program grants for long-term improvements and maintenance, and offer tenants longer-term leases that provide sufficient time for private investment and enhancement to their business operations.”

Save Dillingham Airfield executive director Ben Devine said “The tenants and community are overjoyed to hear of this great step forward for the airfield.

“We would like to commend the collaborative efforts of Director Ed Sniffen and Col. McGunegle with the support of Rep. Perruso, Sen. Awa and especially U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda. Everyone wants to see the airport succeed and it is amazing what we can accomplish with a united purpose. I know that with continued focus we can ensure the airfield remains a community asset not just for 50 more years, but centuries.”