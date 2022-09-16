HONOLULU (KHON2) — Road closures are scheduled on Ala Moana Boulevard, Fort Weaver Road and the H1 freeway, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

On Ala Moana Boulevard, Richard Street through Forrest Avenue will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 until 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

HDOT will be working on installing traffic counting stations in the area.

Traffic will be contraflowed to westbound lanes.

Over in Ewa, portions of Fort Weaver Road will be closed for striping work.

Roadwork will start at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 until 5:30 a.m. the following morning

As well as in the northbound direction on Fort Weaver Road starting at 7:30 p.m. through 4 a.m. into the following morning.

HDOT said that work could start earlier if there is low traffic with southbound closures starting at 7:30 p.m. and northbound at 6:30 p.m. until Friday, Sept. 23.

Lastly, HDOT has also announced that they will also be closing the H1 freeway eastbound lanes from Kinau Street off-ramp to the off-ramp near Ward Avenue starting on Sunday, Sept. 18. at 8:30 p.m. through Thursday, Sept. 22 at 4:30 a.m.

These lanes will be closed to finish paving and milling.

HDOT said that drivers are to be contraflowed from the H1, exiting Kinau Street off-ramp and then re-entering at the on-ramp on Ward Avenue.

According to officials, at least one lane is to stay open during construction.