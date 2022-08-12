HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health announced that they will be offering vaccines to those who are at risk of contracting monkeypox.

Vaccines will be given out at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center on Sunday, Aug. 14 by appointments only.

HDOH will be holding another vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Blaisdell Center.

Vaccines are also available at community partner sites across the state.

In order to qualify for the JYNNEOS vaccine, Hawaii resdients must be at least 18 years of age and meet the following requirments:

Contact to a confirmed case(s): Direct contact with a person with a monkeypox infection in the last 14 days​

Direct contact with a person with a monkeypox infection in the last 14 days​ Post exposure prophylaxis++: Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals with high-risk intimate contact in the last 14 days in venues (sex-on-premises events, bathhouses, sex clubs, or sex workers) or area (including Hawaii) where monkeypox is known to be spreading​

Registration is now open online.