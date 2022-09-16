HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health approved a second storefront for Green Aloha on Kauai.

The store is located at 2827 Poipu Road in Koloa and is expected to start sales on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

“Green Aloha’s new dispensary will provide much needed access to patients on the southside of Kauai,” said Liam Gimon, Medical Cannabis License Program Section supervisor.

According to HDOH, as of Aug. 31, 2022 there are now 34,093 in-state patients and 2,811 caregivers registered statewide.

Tami Whitney, Medical Cannabis Registry Program supervisor, “The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain and the primary reported conditions for children under 18 years of age are seizures and severe pain.”

Officials stated that patients who are registered can purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15 consecutive day period and eight ounces over a 30 consecutive day period.

When cannabis is in your home it should be sealed in a container and not visible to the public, according to HDOH.

In addition, it must be consumed on private property and cannot be used inside moving vehicles, at work, on the beach, hiking or in other public spaces. It is also illegal to carry medical cannabis on military property and national parks, said officials.

HDOH listed that there are retailers on the Big Island, Kauai, Maui and Oahu.

For more information about the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program, click here.