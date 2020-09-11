HCCC identified 26 inmates connected to Tuesday’s riot

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Twenty-six inmates were apparently involved in the riot that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Hawaii Community Correctional Center staff identified.

As a result, 25 inmates were sent to Halawa Correctional Facility on Oahu on Sept. 9. They arrived on two chartered flights and were taken to the prison without incident.

One inmate remains at HCCC.

“This large transport could not have been coordinated and executed this fast and efficiently without the collaboration of many departments and agencies. We want to thank our Mainland Branch and Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) staff who secured the air transports, the Halawa staff, our Hilo and Oahu Sheriffs, and the Hawaii Police Department for assisting us in all the details of this action,” said Deputy Director for Administration Maria Cook.

There are cleanup efforts going on in the A-wing of the Waianuenue housing unit, which is where the incident happened on Tuesday.

(Courtesy of Hawaii Department of Public Safety)

The cost to fix the damage and replace the furniture is still being assessed.

Prison officials are still compiling final incident reports. Preliminary information confirms that the inmates started a riot after a search for contraband was being conducted in their housing unit.

Officials say that overcrowding was not an indication in the cause.

Hawaii Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation and will make the determination on possible criminal charges.

The internal investigation is ongoing.

The inmates housed in Waianuenue are sentenced felons serving short prison sentences of less than two years.

