HONOLULU (KHON2) — From schools, hotels and retail establishments, the Honolulu City Council is considering legislation by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi that lays out where concealed carry would be banned. The list includes financial institutions, bars, city-owned buildings and pubic parks.

However, gun advocates say the bill is too extensive.

“The Honolulu list is egregious, it’s adding a lot of places where traditionally you’ve been able to carry firearms,” said Andrew Namiki Roberts, Hawaii Firearms Coalition Director. “There’s no sort of historical analogy to any of these.”

The bill states, anyone who intentionally conceal carries firearms in any sensitive place may be arrested and face misdemeanor charges.

“They’ve kind of upped the criminal aspect of it. In most states where they have these kind of laws, which are being challenged, most of the time it’s just a simple trespass,” Namiki Roberts said.

The City Council will hold a special meeting to hear public testimony on Nov. 29 at Honolulu Hale. This comes as Mayor Blangiardi approved the Honolulu Police Department’s rules related to open carry licenses last week.

While Honolulu has not issued any open carry licenses yet, 19 have already been issued on Hawaii Island. The Hawaii County Council’s sensitive places bill is up for a second reading on Wednesday.

The bill has gone through many adjustments so far, like taking restaurants and bars off the list. The latest change includes allowing open carry at hospitals with permission from the facility.

“That in and of itself will hopefully provide some deterrence to the so-called bad people we seem to be talking about,” said Aaron Chung, Hawaii County Councilmember.

However, those who oppose the bill say it is still too restrictive.

The public is encouraged to submit testimony or testify in-person for the Honolulu City Council special hearing.

“We should be going toward personal freedoms,” said Brian Ley, a testifier. “We need to be able to defend ourselves. They’re talking about people less likely to commit crime and those are the people you’re trying to restrict the most.”