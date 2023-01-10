HONOLULU (KHON2) – Did you notice the haze over Oahu Tuesday morning and afternoon?

On Jan. 5 a new eruption at Kilauea formed a new lava lake in Halemaʻumaʻu crater and airborne emissions produced some vog downwind.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The term vog refers to volcanic smog and the haze you might see in the air that is caused by a combination of wind conditions and volcanic activity.

Vog can become lighter or thicker depending upon the number of emissions from Kilauea volcano, the direction of wind and other weather conditions.

With the brief episode of southerly winds, vog is likely to been seen on northern parts of Hawaii island and trace amounts impacting Maui and Oahu.

Forecasters project trade winds are expected to return back to normal on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

According to the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s vog forecast map, vog might been seen across the islands today due to conditions changing rapidly.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information about vog or to view UH Manoa’s vog map head to their website.