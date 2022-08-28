HONOLULU (KHON2) — The run for the Honolulu Little League All-Stars is about as good as has ever been seen from a team in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the site of the Little League World Series.

The 12-year-old and under team from Hawaii captured the world championship on Sunday, mercifully ending their game against Curacao 13-3 in four innings.

With Hawaii’s relatively tiny population of 1.4 million residents, how do the islands dominate the rest of the heavily-played Little League Baseball world? One of their admitted motivations has been each other. Before Honolulu made it to Williamsport, their uniforms featured the Hawaii flag on their caps, and in place of their last names on the back of their jerseys was a simple statement: “we>me.”

“This love affair with the game of baseball, and that is being taught at an early age. You know, I think you combine that with a sense of community, the sense of pride, the aloha spirit, the meaning of team and family, and that just binds a team together,” University of Hawaii head baseball coach Rich Hill said.

Honolulu is the fourth Hawaii team to win the world title and the sixth United States champion from the islands. In 13 trips to Williamsport, Hawaii teams are 45-10 in LLWS games, which is the best record of any state with more than 1 appearance.

“This is a five-tool team,” former Major League Baseball scout Pal Eldredge said. “I’ve never seen anything like that. I don’t know if we’ll ever see something like this again. These kids are pretty good.”

Honolulu outscored their opponents 60-5 in the 6 games they played in the world series, four of which were shortened by mercy rule.

“Goodness gracious. They absolutely destroyed teams this year, there was no competition,” local private hitting coach and former UH and professional baseball player Justin Frash said.

Now their competition becomes debates on whether or not they’re the greatest team in Little League history, mostly coming from either the 70s and ’80s.

“Taiwan. They dominated,” Hill said when asked if he’s seen anything like Honolulu’s performance. “Guys couldn’t even hit a foul ball. And when they did, it was like celebrated.”

There are also some recent Hawaii teams of the past that would like a showdown, including head coach Gerald Oda’s Honolulu team from 2018.

“I think they already have six kids that are being offered Division I (NCAA) scholarships,” Frash said. “Not taking anything away from this team, this year, because they’re ridiculously good. But if we’re looking at all these Hawaii teams, that 2018 team was ridiculous. But I mean, how do you look at this team and say it’s a really close second.”

2018 was full of stars like Mana Lau Kong, who’s committed to playing at the University of Hawaii already as a Sophomore at Iolani. That could preview what some of these kids can become.

“I look at this team and they’re probably four or five guys that I think have really good futures and we look at their swings,” Eldredge said. “Look at that kid at shortstop and pitcher, Jaron Lancaster, he’s a special player. His mechanics are unbelievable for a kid that age.”

And when special players from the islands perform on a pressure-packed stage, local pitching coach and former UH pitcher Harrison Kuroda has a name that comes to mind.

“The last guy that I remember doing that, upon first impression was a guy named Kolten Wong. Granted, I’m not saying these guys are gonna end up being Kolten Wong, but that’s how impressive these guys were,”