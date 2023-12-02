HONOLULU (KHON2) — Merriam-Webster chose “authentic” as its Word of the Year in an attempt to choose its annual term that defined 2023.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

When faced with the same task but for the state of Hawaii in 2023, the University of Hawaii’s Department of English chose “resurgence.”

The word was chosen after Hawaii rediscovered a sense of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the resilience shown during the aftermath of the Maui wildfires.

“Our choice of “resurgence” reflects our joy at seeing our UH-Manoa campus regain its pre-pandemic vitality, with lots of exciting events and activities. In that sense, we’re doubling down on our choice of “in-person” last year,” UH-Manoa Department of English chair and professor John David Zuern in a press release.

“The wildfires on Maui were also on our minds, and we wanted to uphold the Maui community’s resilience and its determination to come back strong, which should be inspiring for all of us as we face a future that will be shaped by the effects of climate change.”