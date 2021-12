HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2021 Hawaii’s Wood Show is happening at the Hawaii Opera Plaza now through Sunday, Dec. 5.

Admission is free, but guests do have to show proof of COVID vaccination or provide a negative test taken within 48 hours to get in.

This is the 29th year the Hawaii Wood Show has been going on in the islands.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.