HONOLULU (KHON2) — The island community is still abuzz following Hawaii’s own Allisen Corpuz winning the U.S. Women’s Open Championship Sunday. The Kapolei native and Punahou grad showed signs of her extraordinary talent and mental toughness from an early age.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, the U.S. Women’s Open was held at the legendary Pebble Beach in California, arguably elevating it to the most significant event in the sport’s history. The high-pressure event has the capacity to cook even the most seasoned players.

Corpuz, 25, had never before won an event on tour.

“I’m not surprised. She plays at such a high level and her game is perfectly set up for her to succeed at this level. She rarely makes mistakes, plays a high-percentage game, and was unflappable coming down the stretch.” Ed Kageyama, Corpuz’ golf coach at Punahou

During her time at Punahou, Corpuz contributed significantly to the team’s success, with the Buff ‘n Blue winning four state team titles. She won the individual state championship in 2016.

Kageyama said, “She has the personality to handle the pressure. Throughout the high school years, I coached her, she consistently demonstrated the ability to rise to all occasions.”

The weekend was also significant for another reason. Nine years after inspiring Corpuz by winning the U.S. Women’s Open herself, fellow Punahou alum Michelle Wie West retired from her incredible career, symbolically passing the torch to Corpuz.

Michelle Wie’s former coach, Casey Nakama, commented on Corpuz’s potential impact:

“She’s going to inspire the next generation of girls. Michelle did it around 2000, and now it’s Allison’s turn. We have many young girls playing golf now. Our junior programs are strong. They all saw what happened and are starting to believe.”

With the LPGA Lotte Championship held in Hawaii every year, these young players can see Corpuz perform in person.

“She spends a lot of time in Hawaii and has donated much of her time to Junior Golf and other events,” Kageyama added. “I think she will have a very positive impact, not only on girl golfers but all junior golfers here in the state.”