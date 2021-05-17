Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders: Who killed Mark Swick?

HAIKU, MAUI (KHON) — Maui Police are renewing requests for information in the 2017 death of Mark Swick, 48.

On the evening of January 3, 2017, Mark Swick was brutally beaten at the Haiku Marketplace shopping center.

Swick was hospitalized at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

“Some of the injuries he sustained were severe blows to the head. As a result, when he arrived at Maui Memorial, he had to be put in a coma,” said Maui Police Detective Jeremy Pallone-De La Torre.

Swick eventually died from his injuries.

Detectives Jeremy Pallone De La Torre and Michael Vaitu’ulala took over the case in 2021.

They say Swick was last seen arguing with a woman who worked at the Fukushima Store before the brutal assault.

“This is a small community, this doesn’t happen often. That’s why we’re disturbed about what happened here in this case,” said Vaitu’ulala.

KHON2 spoke to one of Swick’s last living relatives by phone. The relative declined an on-camera interview, but revealed Swick suffered from substance abuse, depression, and a severe case of bipolar disorder.

Despite multiple witnesses present, no one has come forward with information.

“In fear of the vicious crime that occurred. Obviously the witnesses are terrified,” said Vaitu’ulala.

“We need them to have courage to come forward. Maybe they have information they have been holding on to these last few years. Now they’re willing to share,” said Pallone-De La Torre.

If you have information that can help Maui Police find out who killed Mark Swick, email mpdcoldcases@mpd.net.