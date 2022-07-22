HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is seven months into 2022 and although jobs have increased since June of 2021, so has the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate.

Either way, the Hawai’i State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism said Hawaii’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June was 4.3% compared to 4.1% in May.

That is 0.7% higher than the nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate which was reported at 3.6% in June, for the fourth month in a row

According to DBEDT, 677,250 individuals were employed statewide in June, 648,350 were employed and 28,900 were unemployed.

DBEDT said, “the not seasonally adjusted rate for the State was 4.2% in June, compared to 3.6% in May.”And the total nonagricultural jobs increased by 1,900 in June over May.

DBEDT said job gains were experienced in Information, Financial Activities, Education & Health Services and more. Government employment increased by 300 jobs while non-farm jobs have increased by 16,700 or 2.8% since June 2021.

However, in comparison to March 2020 figures, non-farm jobs were down by 50,000 or 7.6%.

