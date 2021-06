HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s unemployment rate is slowly starting to improve.

According to the state Department of Labor, May’s unemployment rate was 8.1% compared to 8.5% in April.

Jobs also increased by more than 55,000 compared to a year ago.

Initial unemployment claims fell 76% last month compared to a year ago.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was 5.8% last month, down from 6.1% in April.