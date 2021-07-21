Hawaii’s unemployment office scheduled to open in September

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After more than a year of being closed, Hawaii’s unemployment office will allow in-person visits beginning in September.

A spokesperson for the Dept. of Labor and Industrial Relations said details won’t be released until mid-to-late August. However, he did confirm that in-person visits will start on Sept. 7.

Last week, dozens rallied in front of the state labor office on Punchbowl Street demanding action for unemployed workers and families. Those in attendance said some unemployed workers are still waiting for their benefits a year-and-a-half later.

In June, the state’s unemployment rate was 7.7%, above the national rate of 5.9%. According to the labor department, there have been more than 661,000 unemployment claims filed so far.

A call center remains open for unemployment claimants seeking assistance.