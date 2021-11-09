Hawaii’s top-rated anchor Joe Moore receives a big honor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Northern California Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will honor Gold Circle inductees this weekend, and Joe Moore is the first honoree from Hawaii.

To be inducted into the Gold Circle, a nominee has to have made significant contributions to the broadcast industry and the community for 50 years or more and be voted in by the Chapter’s board of governors. While some of us feel we’ve been working for 50 years, few have actually done it.

In a virtual ceremony this weekend, Moore will be officially inducted into the NATAS Gold Circle. In the Chapter’s history, only 19 others have held this honor. Co-workers and friends had a lot to say.

“Joe Moore and I have been friends for over 50 years, which sounds a little old, maybe I should say over half a century, and what he’s accomplished is nothing short of amazing,” said Pat Sajak.

“We’ve known each from the early days as a sportscaster, and now I am mayor of the City & County of Honolulu having to listen to you criticize me and my administration. How did that happen?” said Rick Blangiardi.

“To be #1 in anything for over 40 years is an unbelievable accomplishment. Congratulations Joe on this very important Gold Circle award,” said Kristina Lockwood, KHON2’s president and general manager.

“I’ve only been around for less than half of my dad’s career, but I’ve seen the impact he’s had on broadcast journalism in Hawaii. From the bottom of my heart dad, thank you. You’ve earned this,” said Bryce Moore.