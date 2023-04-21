FILE – Box of prescription drugs turned in on National Drug Take Back Day, Kahala Mall, Hawaii, April 24, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Saturday, April 22 is the day for locals to turn in any unused or expired prescription medicine.

The Drug Enforcement Agency will host several Take Back Initiatives across Hawaii from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and drugs are not the only thing they will collect.

The Take Back program has collected over 65,000 pounds of medications in Hawaii since 2010, according to the DEA.

“It’s a safe and anonymous disposal; and we actually recommend that if it’s a prescription bottle, people pull off those prescriptions. That way, it protects information,” said Honolulu DEA diversion group supervisor Anastasia Martin.

Aside from keeping harmful substances away from keiki, the DEA said pharmaceuticals can leech into the ground or water and damage marine life.

“Our disposal is done through incineration. So, it’s not, you know, it’s not going into the water system,” Martin said.

Vaping devices with their batteries removed and devices that are not battery-operated were added to the Take Back list a couple years ago. The Hawaii Public Health Institute said the lithium in those batteries is not the only concern.

“Lead, magnesium, cadmium, all sorts of heavy metals,” said HPHI youth coordinator Scott Stensrud. “You see these little circuit boards, you know, on them. So, you know, all of that is being discarded and a lot of it not properly.”

“If you have them around the house, to get rid of them, to take them back, just like any other drug, they’re not safe to be sitting around.” Scott Stensrud, Hawaii Public Health Institute youth coordinator

The DEA said tablets, capsules and liquids are all fine to be turned in; but they will not be accepting new or used syringes.

See below for a full list of Take Back Initiative locations across Hawaii. Each location will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — sign ups are not required.

