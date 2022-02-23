HONOLULU (KHON2) — Supply chain issues are ongoing nationwide and some things are still hard to find on local shelves.

It is also affecting businesses — but some are seeing improvement.

Supply chain issues have affected many industries in Hawaii. For restaurants, the owner of Kuhio Ave Food Hall said ingredients have not been the main problem.

“I think in particular is the takeout packaging,” Mike Palmer said. “There seems to be a shortage because in January we had the new laws go into effect for all restaurants, for takeout, everything no more plastic.”

“You talk about utensils, forks, to-go containers for the food, bags, straws.” Mike Palmer, Kuhio Ave Food Hall owner

Price is also a burden. One delivery of takeout items had a $1,300-dollar invoice attached.

“A lot of people can’t believe that,” Palmer said, “but the recyclables are triple or quadruple what plastic was as far as Costco.”

Another issue is repairs. Two of Kuhio Ave Food Hall’s ice slush machines have been waiting months for parts, but backlogs keep pushing the schedule back.

“It’s just a system-wide problem that everybody’s dealing with right now, like the microchips, right? A few months ago,” Palmer said.

The microchip supply is still a problem for some. Easy Music Center said loudspeakers and certain DJ sets have been hard to come by, but they are noticing positive trends.

“In some ways we have more stock than we’ve ever had. There’s a couple holes in like DJ and powered speakers, but right now everything’s starting to come in and we are just swimming in stock right now.” Peter Dods, Easy Music Center owner

D. Otani produce said there was a little scare with Mexico’s avocados recently, but it was short-lived and local producers are bouncing back.

“The local farmers, local product is starting to get back into business and in shape again, so, everything looks good,” produce buyer Kimo Muraki said.

“I think having consumers understand what restaurants are going through with supply chain and just being understanding when we’re out of something,” Palmer said, “it’s not because of poor management, it’s because it’s things that are out of our hands, out of our control at this moment.”