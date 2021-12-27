High end can mean luxury brands, but it’s also about quality and truly original top-quality products.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The legislature will require pets to be microchipped statewide as of Jan. 1, 2022.

Microchips are about the size of a grain of rice but can make a big difference in saving the lives of pets by returning them home.

According to the legislature, one in three pets become lost in their lifetime, with only 90% of pets returning home to their owner.

The microchip is implanted between the pet’s shoulders and contains a number officers or organizations can scan to identify animals and their owner’s contact information.

“That’s a really exciting part because the scanners are portable, and animals can be scanned without them having to ever come to the shelter and be sent back to the owner immediately,” said Stephanie Kendrick, the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Public Policy Advocate.

Kendrick added that a common misconception is that microchips for pets are tracking devices.

“It is not a GPS,” she said.

National registries send a voicemail, text message and email to alert the owner when a pet is found.

Depending on if the animal is spayed or neutered, licensing your animals can cost up to $50 every other year. Microchipping is a permanent implant with a one-time cost of $10 to $20. Licensing requirements are dependent and can be modified depending on the county.

Up until Friday, Dec. 31, HHS will be having their Microchip Madness event at participating veterinary clinics on Oahu for owners to microchip their animals for a flat rate of $10.