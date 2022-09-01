Mitzi was abandoned at the Hawaii Island Humane Society in July 2022. She’s now available for adoption. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In mid-July, the Hawaii Island Humane Society had a difficult week of animals being dropped off at their parking lot. From January to the end of July, they took in 67 abandoned animals at their two shelter locations in Keaau and Kona.

Two puppies that were abandoned in July have since been adopted. Now, the HIHS is hoping someone will take home a sweet, scruffy, little terrier named Mitzi.

Mitzi was found matted and terrified as seen in the photo below.

Her history is a mystery, but after much-needed grooming, she was off to a wonderful foster home where she’s slowly coming out of her shell.

During one week in July, the Hawaii Island Humane Society started their day by finding abandoned animals left anonymously at their Keaau Shelter. (Courtesy: Hawaii Island Humane Society)

This special senior lady is available for adoption and would do best in a peaceful home without the chaotic energy that children can bring. Mitzi walks nicely on a leash, has good bathroom habits and is crate trained. She may enjoy a mellow dog friend that is close to her size. Click here to adopt Mitzi.

While the HIHS understands that abandoning pets is an act of desperation, it is against the law. It’s also unethical. With no information to help the animal, it makes it difficult for their team to understand the animal’s needs.

The HIHS continues to develop ways to support the community through their programs, services and individualized support on a case-by-case basis to help keep pets in homes. These services include their Community Pet Pantry, which provides free pet food, low-cost Spay & Neuter, as well as resources to assist pet owners who need to rehome their pet.

If you need help keeping or rehoming your pet, contact their Pet Support team at (808) 334-3357 or petsupport@hihs.org. You may also contact County of Hawaii Animal Control at (808) 327-3358.