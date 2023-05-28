HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of graves belonging to our fallen heroes were decorated with lei just in time for Memorial Day and part of this was made possible through the efforts of the community and Hawaii’s young scouts.

The Boy Scouts of America spent their Saturday helping the seniors at Kalakaua Gardens to make the lei for the Memorial Day events up at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Punchbowl.

The next day, the scouts performed their annual “Good Turn” ceremony and placed American flags and lei at the Punchbowl headstones.

The Girl Scouts of Hawaii were just as busy over the weekend as they honored the brave members of the armed services during their Lei of Aloha 2023 event.

The girls visited the Hawaii State Veteran’s Cemetery on Sunday to present American flags and lei.

Girl Scouts make lei in preparation for Memorial Day ceremonies on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Girl Scouts of Hawaii) Girl Scouts place lei and flags on graves at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Girl Scouts of Hawaii) Girl Scouts place lei and flags on graves at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii on Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Girl Scouts of Hawaii)

Some of the lei were handmade by the scouts and others were donated lei from the community.