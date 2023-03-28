HONOLULU (KHON2) — In light of the recent mass shooting at the elementary Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, many are wondering what Hawaii’s schools are doing to prevent and prepare for an active shooter situation. Both legislatures and schools are taking action.

An active shooter breaching a school campus, taking innocent lives, is every parent, teacher and principal’s worst nightmare with the death toll now 175 due to mass school shootings dating back to Columbine in 1999 according to the Associated Press.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

President William McKinley High School Principal, Ron Okamura said it’s got to stop.

“It gets us frustrated cause what else could we have done, could have been done to prevent all of these kinds of things,” Okamura said.

According to Okamura, they are doing what they can. They conduct lockdowns annually, as well as other drills.

“We follow the run, hide, fight kind of scenario, that all our kids know,” Okamura explained. “All our teachers know that this is what’s going to be happening in case something does happen on campus.”

The legislature is also taking action, trying to make active shooter training mandatory in schools.

“We need more training but we also need to recognize on a deep level that this training is a band-aid, that it will not prevent these events from occurring,” Rep. Amy Perruso (D) said.

Perruso co-sponsored a bill that would only require teachers and staff to be trained but would exclude students.

“Data has found that if you involve students in that active shooter training then it has negative effects on preparation and it traumatizes students,” Perruso explained.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

Okamura said they’ve already trained their teachers.

This year we brought in Honolulu Police Department at the beginning of the year to do an overview with our teachers, just to give them a little bit of background, what to expect, how these things could happen and what they’re role is what to do to kind of keep everybody safe not only themselves but their students as well too.” Ron Okamura, President William McKinley High School Principal

According to Okamura, they are also looking at ways to beef up security to make it more difficult for a shooter to gain entrance to classrooms.

Okamura said in some ways something as simple as a doorstopper can help. But he added that it’s challenging for most Hawaii schools because they’re so open.

Everything from glass windows to large open lawns makes them vulnerable.

“Because [our campus is] so wide open there’s a push to put all wall but to me, as much as I would like to, I don’t want this to feel like a prison,” Okamura said.

And he knows that would change the school experience for his students. But Okamura said they know what was going on.

“The kids themselves are pretty much aware of it,” Okamura said. “They have some anxiety themselves because they see it all over the mainland and it’s bound to come here.”

The Department of Education responded via email:

The department continues to take proactive steps in preparing for, preventing, mitigating, responding to and recovering from both manmade and natural disasters.

All schools are required to have current emergency action plans with associated emergency drills that schools perform, including for earthquakes, evacuations, lockdowns, shelter-in-place situations and fire drills.

The department has also implemented initiatives to mitigate the security challenges associated with the open-campus layout of schools, including performing vulnerability assessments, offering active threat response training to schools and complex areas, and dedicating resources to increase surveillance and security at schools.

More than 120 vulnerability assessments have performed at schools statewide to help identify weaknesses at campuses. On average, 30 to 35 assessments are completed each school year.

The department also continues to prioritize the social and emotional well-being of students — through various training opportunities for staff on trauma-informed education — to ensure that all students feel safe and supported at school.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Read the first coverage on KHON2 of the Covenant School shooting by clicking here.