HONOLULU (KHON2) — Santa is making a splash this holiday season at the Waikiki aquarium.

Visitors witnessed Santa’s dive in the Hunters on the Reef Exhibit, and while the kids definitely enjoyed the show, it’s unknown if the fish were happy to see the visitor as well.

“Every year we have diving Santa,” said Dadia Ellis with the Waikiki Aquarium. “We try to have a special guest. Today was an elf.”

Ellis added that next Tuesday, Dec. 12, there will be a new guest, so stay tuned to see who else you can find in the sea.