HONOLULU (KHON2)– It looks like the end of the rainbow is not happening after all.

Earlier this year, the city’s Department of Customer Services said it was in the early stage of selecting a new design for our license plates as they were nearing the end of the alphabet.

But the rainbow license plates are not retiring yet.

The city announced it plans to utilize the letter “Y” and then re-use letters “A” through “D.”

These were the letter series that were used on the old “Hawaiian Warrior” license plates. The rainbow plates started in 1991 with the letter “E.”

Recycling the letters gives the rainbow about 15 more years.