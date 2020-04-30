Live Now
Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Thursday briefing

Hawaii’s public schools unveil plans for Class of 2020 graduation celebrations

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Farrington High School graduation_158363

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Public high schools across the state announced the dates, times and formats of their respective alternative graduation ceremonies. The Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) announced last week that traditional ceremonies at public and charter schools would be replaced with alternative celebrations for the class of 2020 due to safety concerns and social distancing guidance. 

“Determining the appropriate ways to honor our graduating class of 2020 has been one of the top priorities for my leadership team over the past several weeks,” Deputy Superintendent Phyllis Unebasami said. “While we are disappointed that traditional commencement ceremonies cannot be held due to COVID-19, the thoughtful innovation and care with which our schools and community partners have come together has been inspirational. Mahalo to all of the individuals and organizations who are continuing to work behind the scenes to make the 2020 graduation ceremonies truly special.” 

Schools have started to share logistics details with parents and guardians. For an overview of statewide commencement celebrations, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 80° 67°

Friday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 78° 67°

Monday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

8 PM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

71°

10 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

12 AM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

1 AM
Clear
0%
70°

70°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

Trending Stories