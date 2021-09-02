Hawai’i’s public and charter schools’ enrollment this year has decreased

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Education has new data that says fewer students are enrolled this year in public and charter schools.

DOE said enrollment is down 1.7% to just over 171,600 students, compared to the start of last school year — with 174,704 students enrolled.

The breakdown includes, public schools enrolled a total of 159,503 students this year, compared to last year’s enrollment of 162,491.

And the state’s 37 charter schools, enrolled a total of 12,097 students, compared to 12,231 from the previous year.

“Public school districts nationwide have been seeing changes in enrollment as families adjust to living through a health pandemic,” Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “One of the Department’s priorities for this school year is to reconnect and re-engage our students with their schools and with learning.

“Our schools have been doing a great job of reaching out into their communities to ensure that students and families know that schools are open and ready to support them,” Hayashi said.

According to DOE, the largest high school in the state is James Campbell High School with just over 3,000 students. The largest middle school is Mililani Middle School, while the largest elementary school is August Ahrens Elementary School.

The smallest school in the state is Niihau High School and Elementary with just 14 students.