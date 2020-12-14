Hawaii’s Presidential Electors to cast votes on Dec. 14

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Electoral College is scheduled to convene on Monday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at the State Capitol.
Hawaii’s four presidential electors, which are chosen by the state’s qualifying political parties prior to the election, are set to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States.
A livestream will be held on the day of voting.
The current agenda is as follows:
- Greeting of the Electors
- Voting for President
- Voting for Vice President
- Announcement of results
- Certification of Presidential and Vice Presidential ballot envelopes
- Signing of the certificate of vote
- Certification of certificate of vote envelopes
- Signing of the cover letters
- Closing remarks
The State Capitol will continue to be closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To watch the livestream, click here.
For details on the Electoral College’s agenda, click here.
