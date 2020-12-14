Hawaii’s Presidential Electors to cast votes on Dec. 14

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Electoral College is scheduled to convene on Monday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at the State Capitol.

Hawaii’s four presidential electors, which are chosen by the state’s qualifying political parties prior to the election, are set to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States.

A livestream will be held on the day of voting.

The current agenda is as follows:

Greeting of the Electors

Voting for President

Voting for Vice President

Announcement of results

Certification of Presidential and Vice Presidential ballot envelopes

Signing of the certificate of vote

Certification of certificate of vote envelopes

Signing of the cover letters

Closing remarks

The State Capitol will continue to be closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

