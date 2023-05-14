HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation is going back in history, more than 100 years by adding seven fallen officers to the Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial. The officer’s end of watch happened between the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Some of the forgotten officers’ names came across the foundation’s president Kurt Kendro through conversations, they then work with local historians to learn more about the officers’ lives and the cause of their deaths.

One of the officers that will be remembered was killed during the time of prohibition.

“Detective Masa Takakura was killed while he was in a riot, having arrested people for the manufacture of illegal alcohol, what they called blind pigs back in the day and he was stoned to death,” Kendro said. “They were forgotten somehow and we want to make sure that they are remembered properly and bring them to this place of honor here at the law enforcement memorial.”

Four officers in this year’s memorial were killed in the 1924 Hanapepe Massacre, as well as a Deputy Sheriff killed during the 1893 Battle of Kalalau Valley.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi was also part of the memorial ceremony, he said, “Today we remember their courage, commitment and bravery. We honor their legacy by preserving the memory of this service.”

Police Week is also a reminder of the dangers the women and men in uniform face every day. Some of the names on the memorial hit close to home for Kendro.

He said, “Troy Barboza is my recruit school classmate, Troy was killed while he slept at home on the morning of October 22, 1987, by a drug dealer that he had arrested.”

As recently as 2020, two Honolulu Police officers, Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama were killed in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke was the keynote speaker during a ceremony Sunday, she said,

Luke said, “Dedicating their life for the protection of someone else and that is significant and that is something that we cannot thank enough.”

The Honolulu Police Department will be honoring officers with a procession on Monday, it will begin at HPD headquarters and end at the state capitol.