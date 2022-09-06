HONOLULU(KHON2) — Hawaii taxpayers can start checking their bank accounts soon. According to Governor David Ige, residents who get direct deposits could start seeing their one-time state refund as early as this Friday, Sept. 9. But he said, those who owed taxes, or normally get refund checks, will have to wait a little longer.

Good news for Hawaii residents. Governor David Ige said 601,000 of them will be getting a little cash back from the state soon.

“Approximately $294 million dollars is being returned to Hawaii taxpayers,” Ige said. “This money will go directly into the pockets of Hawaii’s hard-working people.”

Those who submitted their 2021 tax return by July 31, and have direct deposit, will be refunded first, with deposits being made starting this Friday.

“Taxpayers should receive their refunds by Sept. 21,” said Ige.

But he said those who get their refund by check will likely have to wait until the end of October.

“This is dependent on the arrival of the check stock,” explained Ige. “We do know there are issues even dealing with check stock.”

Anyone who filed state income taxes after July 31, has to wait at least 10 weeks after it’s received by the Department of Taxation.

Taxpayers who earn less than $100,000, or couples making less than $200,000, will get a refund of $300, including dependents.

Those earning more than $100,000, or couples making more than $200,000, will get a refund of $100 each.

Director of Taxation Isaac Choy said anyone who owed taxes or got a paper check refund after filing will be getting a paper check on this refund.

The refund is a constitutional requirement because the state’s carry-over balance exceeded 5% for two consecutive years.

The Legislature has the choice to either issue a refund or deposit the money in the state’s rainy day fund.

The last time a rebate this big was given was in 2007. The state usually just gives back a dollar.

Ige said it looks like taxpayers may get another one next year.