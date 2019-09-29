Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Zachariah Soares-Anderson

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for Zachariah Soares-Anderson.

On August 11, 2018 at about 12:20 a.m., the victim was driving with his wife in the Kalihi area when they stopped at a traffic light. While at the traffic light, a vehicle pulled alongside them and the passenger of the vehicle pointed a gun at the victim and asked him if he wanted to die then fled the area. Police were notified and was able to locate the vehicle and suspect nearby. The suspect, who was identified as Zachariah Soares-Anderson, was subsequently placed under arrest for Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Place to Keep Firearm and Felon in Possession.

Soares-Anderson is now wanted on a $50,000 bench warrant for failing to appear for sentencing on September 24th.

Soares-Anderson has 3 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 23 years old, six feet tall, weighing 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Zachariah Soares-Anderson is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.