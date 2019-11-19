Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Wynette McMillan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted we feature a woman who threatened a man with a machete.

Honolulu police are looking for Wynette McMillan.

“On February 24, 2017 at approximately 11:15 a.M., the victim returned to his vehicle which was parked in the Waimanalo area and observed a female within,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Crimestoppers. “The victim then observed the female to try and leave with his backpack. When the victim confronted the female and tried to retrieve his backpack, the female swung a machete at him causing him to feel threatened. Police were notified and was able to locate the female identified as Wynette McMillan, was subsequently placed under arrest for robbery in the first degree and unauthorized entry into motor vehicle in the first degree.”

McMillan is now wanted on a $50,000 bench warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of supervised release.

McMillan has 1 prior conviction and is known to frequent the Waimanalo area.

She is 41 years old,5’5″, weighing 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Wynette McMillan is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.