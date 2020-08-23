Hawaii’s Most Wanted: William Tooher

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for William Tooher.

On August 4, 2020, at approximately 2:45 a.m. the victim was asleep in her cabin in the Waimanalo area when she was awoken by a male that was sexually assaulting her. Police were notified and through the investigation, the suspect was identified as William Tooher. He was later located and placed under arrest for two counts of burglary in the first degree and three counts of sexual assault in the second degree.

Tooher is now wanted on a $100,000 grand jury bench warrant for two counts of first-degree burglary and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Tooher has no prior conviction and is known to frequent the kaneohe area.

He is 42-years-old, five feet and nine inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where William Tooher is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

