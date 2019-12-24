Hawaii’s Most Wanted: William Kekino

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Most Wanted features a man police say threatened a woman with a steak knife.

Honolulu Police are looking for William Kekino.

“On December 22, 2018 at approximately 9:40 p.m., the victim was walking on Kapiolani Boulevard near Kalakaua Avenue when she was approached by an unknown male that was standing outside of his tent,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu Police Department. “The male then began to swear at the victim and started to make slashing motions towards the victim with a steak knife. The victim was able to run away and call for police who were later able to locate the male nearby. The male, who was later identified as William Kekino, was subsequently placed under arrest for terroristic threatening in the first degree.”

Kekino is now wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to appear at his sentencing.

“Kekino has 29 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area,” said Kim.

He is 43 years old, 5’7″ tall, weighing 162 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where William Kekino is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.