Hawaii’s Most Wanted: William Kekino

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are looking for William Kekino.

On December 22, 2018 at approximately 9:40 p.m., the victim was walking on Kapiolani Boulevard when she was approached by an unknown male. The male began to yell and swear at the victim then made slashing motions towards her with a steak knife causing her to feel threatened. The victim was able to run away and call for police. The male, who was later identified as William Kekino, was subsequently placed under arrest for Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.

Kekino is now wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of supervised release.

Kekino has 29 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 43-years-old, five feet and seven inches tall, weighing 162 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where William Kekino is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.